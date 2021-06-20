Rory McIlroy takes a leap to ending major drought at US Open

A decade after winning his maiden major title in the US Open, Rory McIlroy stormed into contention for another victory at Torrey Pines.A second round of 73 left McIlroy six shots off the pace at the halfway stage, but a 67 on Saturday lifted him to three under par, just two behind leaders Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes and Russell Henley.McIlroy covered his first 10 holes in two under par and, although he missed a good chance on the 11th, the former world number one made amends in style, chipping in from short of the green for an unlikely gain on the next.