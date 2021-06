CONTIENUD INTO CITY STADIUM...THE RICHMOND KICKERS HONORED THEHOLIDAY BY SELLING THESEJUNE-TEENTH INSPIRED T-SHIRTS TOBENEFIT THE NON-PROFIT "BLACKPRIDE R-V-A."REMEMBER, YOU CAN FIND ALL OFOUR COVERAGE OF JUNETEENTH ONOUR WEBSITE, W- T-V-R DOT COM...AND ON THE FREE C-B-S 6 APP.