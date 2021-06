Woman dies from gunshot wound, officials say

ALL RIGHT, LET’S GET TO BREAKINGNEWS TONHTIG AT 11.EON WOMAN IS DEAD AFTER ASHOOTING NEAR DOWNTOWNGREENVILLE.LET’S LOOKT AHE T SCENE NOW.YOU’RE SEEING ANDERSON STREETNEAR DUNBAR STREET.THAT'’ NEAR THE WEST END POLICETHERE.TELL US THEY RESPONDED TOREPORTS OF AAR C CRASH.THAT’S WHERE THEY FOUND A WOMANBLEEDING.THEN POLICEAY S THEY REALIZEDHER INJURIES WERE ACTUALLY FROMA GUNSHOT.SHE DIED AT THE POLICE WERE ABLETO FIND SOMEONE WATCHING THEMATCHING THE SHOOT DESCRIPTIONANDIG RHT NOW POLICE AREQUESTIONING THAT PERSON WILL