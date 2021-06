Florida Lacrosse Cup in town for Father's Day Weekend

The Florida Lacrosse Cup brought 26 teams to Delray Beach and Boca Raton for a father's day weekend tournament.

RIGHT IN WITH A MASSIVELACROSSE TOURNAMENT THAT'STAKING OVER PALM BEACH COUNTFOR THE WEEKEND.THE FLORIDA LACROSSE CUP IS INITS 6TH YEAR.... AND THE BUZZIS AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH A TOTALOF 26 TEAMS ARE IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY WITH GAMES BEING PLAYEDIN BOCA RATON AND IN DELRAYBEACH.... THE EVENT IS SET UPTO BE TWO THINGS.

A FUN WAY TOWRAP UP THE LACROSSE SEASON...AND A WAY TO ATTRACT VISITORSTO SOUTH FLORIDA--ESPECIALLYTHE DADS WHO GET TO ENJOY THETOURNEY FOR FATHERS DAYWEEKEND.“DELRAY IS A GREAT HOST.

A LOTOF THE BARS AND RESTAURANTSAROUND TOWN HAVE MADE SOMEFATHERPARENTS GIVING THE DADS ALITTLE LOVE THIS WEEKEND.

ALLAROUND DOWNTOWN DELRAY THEREA FREE BURGER A FREE BEER FORTHE DADS AND WE APPRECIATEEVERYONE COMING DOWN TO VISITUS HERE”IT WAS DAY 2 OF BALLING ON THEBEACH AND A FAMILIAR FACE