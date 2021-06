Former FAU star trying his hand at coaching

Former FAU basketball player Paul Graham is in town for the Balling on the Beach tournament as a coach.

BASKETBALL STAR PAUL GRAHAMWAS COACHING HIS BASKETBALLTEAM FROM PHILADELPHIA IN THISEVENT.

GRAHAM ATTENED FAU FROM2006 TO 2009, AND CONTINUEDHIS PROFESSIONAL CAREER INVARIOUS PLACES--HE IS NOWEMBRACING THE OTHER SIDE OFTHE COURT AS A COACH.

HE HASHAD MUCH SUCCESS IN HISPLAYING CAREER, BUT FINDS MOREMEANING IN THE WORK HE'S DOINOPAUL GRAHAM- IT WAS REAL GREATBEING ABLE TO WORK WITH THEYOUTH TO HELP THEM TO DEVELOPTHEIR GAME.

AND TO SHARE ANEXPERIENCE THROUGHOUT THISGAME WITH GOING TO COLLEGEHERE AT FAU, ALSO PLAYINGPROFESSIONALLY IN EUROPE,G-LEAGUE, AND A FEW OTHERPLACES.

SO JUST GIVING BACK INSOME WAY TO GIVE BACK TO THEYOUNGER KIDS IN THE COMMUNITY,THATLOVE I