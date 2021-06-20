Protestors from across the political spectrum have taken to the streets in Brazil, against far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.
Anti-Bolsonaro protests grip Brazil
Credit: Sky News UK StudiosDuration: 03:03s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
As Brazil tops 500,000 deaths, protests against president
SeattlePI.com
-
Brazil: Thousands protest Bolsonaro's COVID response
Deutsche Welle
-
Fresh protests in Brazil against Bolsonaro’s handling of Covid pandemic
Upworthy
-
Anti-Bolsonaro protests held across Brazil as country's COVID-19 death toll nears 500,000
CBC.ca
Explore
More coverage
Brazilian court demands Bolsonaro provide info on Copa America
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Brazil protesters denounce Bolsonaro over COVID crisis
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Protests in Brazil over Bolsonaro's COVID response
Reuters - Politics
Anti-Bolsonaro protests: Pressure mounts on Brazil's president
Al Jazeera STUDIO