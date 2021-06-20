Pakistan says, 'would oppose any move by India to divide Kashmir'| Oneindia News

India's Covid cases continue to fall with the country recording 58,419 cases, the lowest in over 80 days.

India, the second-worst hit country, now has 2.98 crore cases.

The government told the Supreme Court that the Families of Covid victims cannot be paid compensation as it applies to natural disasters only, , adding that states cannot afford to pay ₹ 4 lakh to every victim.

Mumbai’s Versova Police on Saturday registered a second FIR in an alleged scam of vaccination of the employees of a film production house in the city.

The ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton has been blighted by rainy weather.

Pakistan said on Saturday that it would oppose any move by India to divide Kashmir and change its demography and other news.

#Covid19 #Pakistan #ImranKhan