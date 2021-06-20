Burning rubber: Indonesian drift series held in Banten

Drivers showed their skills in the Indonesian Drift Series national championship on Saturday, June 19.
The competition was held in Tangerang, a city that is effectively a suburb of Jakarta.
There were 30 drivers participating, from several regions of Indonesia.
Because it was held during the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers did not allow spectators into the venue.
However, they live-streamed the event on Youtube and other social media.