Burning rubber: Indonesian drift series held in Banten

The competition was held in Tangerang, a city that is effectively a suburb of Jakarta.

Drivers showed their skills in the Indonesian Drift Series national championship on Saturday, June 19.

There were 30 drivers participating, from several regions of Indonesia.

Because it was held during the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers did not allow spectators into the venue.

However, they live-streamed the event on Youtube and other social media.