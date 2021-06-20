Beating the heat in Belarus: Pickup truck paddling pool spotted in Minsk

The cooling-off car was spotted on busy roads in the capital Minsk.

Two men were spotted beating Belarus baking summer heat in a pickup truck paddling pool on Saturday 19 June.

The last week has seen hot and dry weather across the country, perhaps prompting these men to take unusual measures to stay cool.