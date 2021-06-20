North Korea faces acute food shortage; Kim Jong-un claims typhoons as the main cause | Oneindia News

A massive food crisis has shot up the prices of commodities in North Korea.

NK News, which gathers information from contacts within North Korea reports that 1 kg of bananas costs ₹3,336, a packet of black tea costs ₹5,167 and the price of coffee has shot up to more than an approximate amount of ₹7,381.

The major causes behind this acute food shortage are the closing of borders in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, international sanctions, and extensive flooding.

