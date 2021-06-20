MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Dangerous heat wave continues across Arizona

Phoenix set a record yesterday with a high of 116, making it the 5th consecutive day with highs at or above 115 degrees.
The previous record was four days set numerous times, including twice in 2020.
Phoenix set a record yesterday with a high of 116, making it the 5th consecutive day with highs at or above 115 degrees.
The previous record was four days set numerous times, including twice in 2020.
Valley temperatures continue to top 110-degrees and we'll be in record territory each day this week.
Valley temperatures continue to top 110-degrees and we'll be in record territory each day this week.