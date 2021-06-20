Storm batters Bloomington, Indiana, but one resident dives into the floodwaters
A severe storm battered the US state of Indiana on Friday night (18 June).
The storm brought heavy rain -- 9 inches (23cm) was recorded in the city of Bloomington -- but one local resident used the extreme weather as an opportunity to dive into the floodwaters A flash flood warning was in effect until Saturday morning.
Due to the weather, about 1,655 people lost electrical power.