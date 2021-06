Thousands of people took to the streets of Brazil on Sunday (June 20) to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s pandemic response as the country’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 500,000.

Protesters across the country blasted the administration for the high death toll and called for the removal of the president.

Aerial footage shows pro-vaccine, anti-Bolsonaro protesters waving flags and holding placards.