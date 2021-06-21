Suspect charged with murder in death of American student

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in Russia after the death of Catherine Serou, an American student who vanished in the country’s Nizhny Novgorod region, a local court told CNN.
CNN’s Camila Bernal has the details.
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in Russia after the death of Catherine Serou, an American student who vanished in the country’s Nizhny Novgorod region, a local court told CNN.
CNN’s Camila Bernal has the details.
The man on trial for the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student testified that two masked men were..
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in Russia after the death of Catherine Serou, an American student who vanished..