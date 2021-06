Young GOPers aren't denying climate change, they want to tackle it

From worsening fires in the dry West to eroding coastlines on the Great Lakes, climate change is impacting our nation’s landscape and our way of life.

Over the past decade, tackling the issue has been a rally cry for progressives.

For Republicans, not so much.

Why is something that’s affecting us all, so polarizing?

Young conservatives argue it shouldn’t be.