Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expected As Night Goes On

The entire Chicago area is under a severe thunderstorm watch, and a severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for DeKalb County.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest.
The entire Chicago area is under a severe thunderstorm watch, and a severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for DeKalb County.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest.
Some areas saw severe weather on Sunday afternoon, and another round was expected Sunday night. CBS 2 meteorologists Robb Ellis and..
A severe thunderstorm moved into Madrid on Wednesday (June 16) with strong rain, gusty wind, and hail. Streets in the capital were..