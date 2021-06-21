Jon Rahm claims US Open

Jon Rahm said he knew it was his day after winning his first major title with a stunning finish in the 121st US Open.Rahm became the first Spanish player to lift the title and also returned to the top of the world rankings after making birdies on the final two holes at Torrey Pines to finish a shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen.The 26-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 just 15 days earlier and was given the news moments after completing a third round of 64 to establish a six-shot lead in defence of his title at the Memorial Tournament.