Covid-19: India reports 53,256 new cases| Vaccines free to all above 18 from today | Oneindia News

India reported 53,256 new COVID-19 cases today, its fewest in 88 days as the second wave of infections appear to be ebbing.

Today marks the day that centre, reversing a policy change, will provide vaccines free of charge to all above 18.

#Covid19 #CovidIndia #CovidVaccine