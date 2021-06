ITBP jawans perform Yoga at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh| International Yoga Day|Oneindia News

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, deployed at the India-China border, performed Yoga at the icy height of 18,000 feet at the snow-covered Himalayan peaks on the Indian-China border on Monday.

The ITBP personnel performed Yoga amid snowfall at Himalaya to mark the 7th International Yoga day.

