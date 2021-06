2021 BUICK ENVISION, A WORLD VEHICLE OR ANOTHER IMPORT?

Bumper2Bumpertv checks out the Envision to see if it can make a dent in this segment.

General Motors may be trying that approach with the Buick Envision, which is built in Asia.

Many global automakers design and build cars that can be sold anywhere on the planet.

LIKE OTHER MAJOR AUTOMAKERS, GENERAL MOTORS ASSEMBLES CARS IN CHINA IN ORDER TO SELL IN THAT MARKET AND EXPORT THE REST.

BUICK, WHICH IS VERY POPULAR THERE, FOLLOWS THAT LINE OF THINKING WITH THE ENVISION, A SMALL SUV.

THIS UNIT IS JUST A LITTLE SHORTER THAN THE CHEVROLET EQUINOX WHICH IS ALSO A PLAYER IN THE SEGMENT.

WITH THAT IN MIND, WE CHECKED OUT THE REAR SEAT WITH THE FRONT ADJUSTED FOR A 5 FOOT 9 INCH DRIVER.

AN ADULT CAN RIDE IN THE SECOND ROW BUT MAY HAVE TO FOLD THEMSELVES TO GET INTO THE OPENING.

THE FRONT ROW, AS EXPECTED, OFFERS MORE SPACE WITH ONLY TWO SEATS.

THERE IS MORE LEGROOM, HEADROOM AND SUBSTANTIALLY MORE HIP ROOM AVAILABLE.

WE HAD A WEEK OF SEAT TIME IN THE ENVISION AND NOTED THAT INTERIOR NOISE LEVELS WERE LOWER THAN WHAT WE EXPECTED IN SOMETHING OF THIS SIZE.

HANDLING, WITH THE STABILITRAK SYSTEM, IS DEFINITELY AN UPGRADE FROM ITS CORPORATE COUSIN.

UNLIKE SOME MODELS BUILT OFFSHORE, THE ENVISION COMES WITH A TURBOCHARGED 2.0 LITER ECTOTEC FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE.

OUTPUT IS A VERY RESPECTABLE 228 HORSEPOWER AND 258 POUND FEET OF TORQUE OUR TEST MODEL TIPPED THE SCALES AT 3900 POUNDS AND IT RESPONDED WELL WHEN ASKED FOR ACCELERATION.

THE ENVISION HAS A REAL TRANSMISSION.

IN THIS CASE IT WASA NINE SPEED GEARBOX OPERATING ON AN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE CONFIGURATION.

IT SHIFTS EASILY GETTING THE MOST FROM THE POWER PLANT.

WE SHOULD NOTE THE INTERIOR OF THIS BUICK HAS ENOUGH OF THE RIGHT TOUCHES TO HOLD ITS PLACE IN THE PREMIUM SEGMENT.

THAT APPRECIATION GAVE US A CHANCE TO PLAY WITH THE INFOTAINMENT AND STANDARD DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS. ON COMPETING CROSSOVERS, SOME OF THESE FEATURES ARE OPTIONAL.

IN THIS MODEL OPTIONS RANGE FROM A USEFUL HEADS-UP DISPLAY TO PERSONALIZED DRIVER PROFILES AND AROUND VIEW CAMERAS THAT ARE NORMALLY ASSOCIATED WITH LUXURY OFFERINGS.

WHILE IT IS TECHNICALLY A DOMESTIC NAMEPLATE, WITH THE ENVISION BUICK HAS DELIVERED A VEHICLE THAT CAN COMPETE WITH PREMIUM AND NEAR LUXURY COMPETITORS FROM EUROPE AND ASIA WITH CONFIDENCE.

I’M GREG MORRISON