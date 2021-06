International Yoga Day at Times Square with over 3,000 people| New York| Yoga| Oneindia News

The seventh International Yoga Day was celebrated at the iconic Times Square in New York on Sunday.

The day-long yoga festival with the theme of Solstice in Times Square 2021 was attended by more than 3,000 people who filled Times Square to mark the start of summer.

