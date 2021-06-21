Man scales 3 floors to save toddler from burning flat in China

A man climbed three floors to save a toddler from a burning flat in southern China.

A man climbed three floors to save a toddler from a burning flat in southern China.

The heroic video, filmed in the city of Nanchong in Sichuan Province on June 19, shows a grandmother holding an around 2-year-old boy on the fourth-floor balcony while asking for help.

A man named Wang climbed the outer wall of the residential building to approach the grandmother and the boy.

The grandmother then handed the boy over to Wang and then he carried the boy into the third-floor flat through the window.

According to reports, the grandmother was later rescued by the firefighters and no one was injured.

The video was provided by local media with permission.