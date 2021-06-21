Dorset family finds injured badger beneath car and feeds it BANANAS until RSPCA arrives

A family from Dorset in the UK found an injured badger hiding under their car last month and so fed it bananas until animal rescuers arrived.

A family from Dorset in the UK found an injured badger hiding under their car last month and so fed it bananas until animal rescuers arrived.

A video filmed on May 14 in Puddletown shows the stricken mammal eating the fruit beneath the vehicle.

The RSPCA then showed up, caught the badger and took it away for inspection by a vet.

"He must have been sleeping under the car for a good few hours overnight until next morning when we found him," said the filmer Simon Maidment.