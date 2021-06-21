Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said he does not believe the Government will suspend the pensions “triple lock” to help meet the cost of the pandemic.Reports have suggested Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering suspending the triple lock – which guarantees the state pension increases in line with inflation, earnings or 2.5%, whichever is higher – for a year.
Business Secretary plays down rumours that 'triple lock' will end
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIODuration: 00:26s 0 shares 2 views