Deadly viper rescued after becoming trapped in fence netting in India

A deadly Russell's viper was rescued after it became trapped in fence netting in Pune, western India.

A deadly Russell's viper was rescued after it became trapped in fence netting in Pune, western India.

Wildlife official Saidas Kusal was called after a farmer spotted the venomous snake entangled in the netting.

The viper’s mouth was so wound up with the strings it was unable to even close it.

Kusal was able to cut away the netting from the snake with a pair of scissors.

He said: “The farmer took the trouble of calling us to save the snake.

It is heartening to see people realising the value of conservation here.” After being cut free, the snake was given water and then was released into a nearby forest.