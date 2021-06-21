Twitter India chief says, 'available for questioning via video on UP assault posts'| Oneindia News

Twitter India chief says available for questioning via video by police on UP assault posts.

The possibility of a patch-up between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra has gained strength over a series of events including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's direct attack on ally Congress, just days after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police in Uttar Pradesh have listed a staggering 18 charges against a journalist and two others who flagged an alleged land grab case.

PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day and others.

#Ayodhya #TwitterIndia #IndiaVsNewZealand