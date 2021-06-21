The 6-Year-Old Who's Ageing Too Fast | BORN DIFFERENT

A LITTLE boy from Germany is living with an extremely rare genetic condition which sees him age eight times faster than the average person.

Luke Bohm, six, was born with Progeria, which occurs in around one out of eight million people, and there are only around 120 cases known worldwide.

His dad, Ronny, has dedicated his life to helping Luke experience as much as possible with the life-limiting condition.

He told Truly: “The doctor invited us into a special room and said 'You will outlive your child'.

I quit my job immediately, I have no time to work.

Eight hours work that's eight hours less for Luke and for me in life." Part of living life with Progeria means Luke isn’t able to grow as a regular child would, but physiotherapists say his body is around that of a 60-year-old.

Ronny also admits Luke sometimes has a hard time being accepted around children his own age.

He said: “Sometimes parents take their children away from him.

Sometimes you can't protect him because other people are so rude or uninformed." For Ronny, he’ll stop at nothing to help prolong Luke’s life.

As well as sharing Luke’s story to half-a-million followers on social media, he’s also raising money in the hope of seeking treatment in the US which they currently can’t get in Germany.

He told Truly: “When Luke is going to bed in the evening and he says: ‘Dad, this was a good day’ my mission is completed for this day.

Our time is very limited and that's why we make the best of it every day." https://www.instagram.com/lukes_dad78 https://www.tiktok.com/@supportluke https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKtZulxeOEOGoQLnpkNLHVw/videos https://gofund.me/997b4e96