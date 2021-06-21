I Spend $3K A Month To Look Like Kim K | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A KIM KARDASHIAN lookalike has revealed that she spends up to $4,000 a month keeping up with her look.

Ashten, from California, has been told for years that she is a dead ringer for the reality TV star, but it was not until she was scouted by a Clint Eastwood lookalike, who urged her to contact his agency, that she realised she could cash in on her looks.

Now, she earns up to $6,000 from a single gig.

To ensure she bears as close a resemblance as possible to Kim, Ashten works hard to maintain her look.

As well as following a strict diet and exercise regime, she wears a waist trainer virtually all day and has had two breast augmentations.

She said: "Monthly, I spend $3,000 to $4,000 maintaining my look, whether that's facials, injections, Botox - anything to make me look and feel good and youthful." In the past, strangers who are convinced she is the real deal have videotaped her, taken her photo, and asked her to pose for selfies with them.

But sadly, not all of the attention Ashten receives is positive.

She explained: "A lot of people don't like her and people don't like that people try to look like other people.

So, you add both of those together, and you have nothing but hate." Thankfully, Ashten is not fazed by the negativity.

She has vowed to continue with her lookalike work, and one day hopes to meet the real Kim.

She said: "If I got the chance to meet her in real life, I'd say, 'Wow, girl, you really are my lookalike'." https://www.instagram.com/kim_kardashian_lookalike/ https://www.tiktok.com/@kimklookalike1