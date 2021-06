Amazon destroys thousands of brand new items

Exclusive secret footage from inside Amazon's Dunfermline warehouse in Scotland shows brand new laptops, drones, hairdryers, face masks and thousands of other unsold products being destroyed.

A former employee told ITV News that workers are asked to destroy around 130,000 items a week, with some of the products being dumped in landfill sites.

Report by Taylorjo.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn