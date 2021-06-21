Dog stands like a human in water as he waits for owner to throw rock

This dog stands like a human in water as he waits for his owner to throw a rock into a lake.

This dog stands like a human in water as he waits for his owner to throw a rock into a lake.

Filmed by Cindy Kelly in Bala, Canada, the footage shows Otto standing up on his hind legs while waiting in a lake.

Kelly said: "Otto will keep swimming in the shallow water like this for just as long as it takes for someone to throw a rock for him to swim after.

He doesn’t fetch balls or sticks as most normal dogs do, we think he’s attracted to the big splash!" This video was filmed in July 2020.