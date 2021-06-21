Fitness enthusiast shocks gymgoers with incredible show of core strength

Charlie Everette filmed himself perform a set of press-ups combined with handstands.

A fitness enthusiast based in Atlanta, Georgia, shocked gymgoers with an incredible display of core strength.

Two people in the background are seen staring in shock at Everette's core strength.

"Let’s throw an extra challenge on a move that’s already crazy difficult because why not?

After all, I'm all about breaking body limits through callisthenics," the filmer said.

In the second clip, one man is heard saying "what the hell?" as Everette completes the exercise.