He was a stripper! Did you know these things about birthday boy Chris Pratt?

The action hero turned 42 on June 21, 2021.

.After breaking into Hollywood as Andy Dwyer in ‘Parks and Recreations’ in 2009, Pratt has landed main roles in two film franchises and established himself as one of the Sexiest Men Alive.

.Here are three things you never knew about Chris Pratt...