Driver crashes truck into South Sacramento home, parked cars — 5:30 a.m.

WITH WHAT WE'RE LEARNING ABOUTTHE INVESTIGATION SO FAR GOODMORNING KARMA.GOOD MORNING EARLIER THISMORNING, I GOT A CALL THAT IWAS COMING INTO A CAR INTOHOUSE COVERED A LOT OF THOSETHE NEWS, BUT NEVER WON THATLOOK QUITE LIKE THIS.

TAKE ALOOK AT WHAT'S LEFT OF THISHOUSE THIS GARAGE, THISDRIVEWAY AFTER A CAR PLOWED ININ THIS EARLY MORNING HOURSNOW IT DIDN'T START START HEREAND ACTUALLY DIDN'T EVEN INHERE THAT'S HOW FAR THE PATHOF DESTRUCTION GO SO HERE'SWHAT WE KNOW ABOUT WHERE ITSTARTED WANT TO BRING YOU OUTTO THE STREET HERE.

TAKE ALOOK RIGHT THERE THAT CURVEYOU CAN SEE THAT THERE IS ASPEED BUMP THERE ON THE CORNERWE UNDERSTAND A DRIVER WASTAKING THAT SPEED BUMP AT AVERY FAST SPEED LOST CONTROLAND ACTUALLY ENDED UP.

COMINGTHROUGH THE HOUSE NEXT DOORNOW LOOK AT THE BRIDGE RIGHTBREAK THESE ARE HER A BRICKHIGHLANDS THAT WE'RE HERERIGHT HERE.

THE BRICK IS GONETHE CAR.

THE TRUCK I SHOULDSAY COMES THROUGH THIS HOMERIGHT HERE GOES TO THEDRIVEWAY.

WE BELIEVE THATMAROON CAR WAS ACTUALLYSITTING RIGHT HERE IN THEDRIVEWAY WAS KNOCKED ONTO THELAWN BY THE PICKUP TRUCK ANDTHEN THE PICKUP TRUCK KEEPSGOING AND UP AT THE HOUSE ANDWE CAN SEE THAT THE PICKUPTRUCK IS RIGHT THERE AT ORABOVE.

CLOUD RIGHT THERE INTOTHE HOUSE INTO THE DRIVEWAYOVER TO THE SIDE.

THOSE CARSWERE PARKED IN THE DRIVEWAYAND HAD IT NOT BEEN FOR THOSECARS, ACCORDING TO THEHOMEOWNERS.

THE PICKUP TRUCKACTUALLY WOULD HAVE KEPT GOINGINTO THE HOME.

SO A GOOD THINGTHAT THOSE CARS WERE THERE WEUNDERSTAND THAT NO ONE WHOLIVED IN THE HOMES WAS HURTNEVERTHELESS LOOK AT THE PATHOF DESTRUCTION TAKE A LOOK ATTHE GROUND THERE'S BRICK ALLUP AND DOWN THE STREET THERE'SPARTS OF CARS ABOUT HALF ABLOCK DISTANCE AT THE CENTEROF IT WE UNDERSTAND MIGHT HAVEBEEN A POLICE PURSUITACCORDING TO WHAT HOMEOWNERSHERE SAW THEY SAID THAT THEYSAW A LOT OF FLASHING LIGHTSCOMING AFTER THE TRUCK AS THETRUCK WAS PLOWING DOWN THESTREET WE'RE TRYING TO GETOR NOT POLICE WERE CHASINGTHIS CAR AND HOW LONG THATHAVE BEEN GOING ON AND WHAT ITWAS RELATED TO UNDERSTAND THATWHEN THE TRUCK CRASH THEY WEREACTUALLY ABLE TO GET A HOLD OFTHE DRIVER THAT DRIVER WASTAKEN AWAY ON A STRETCHER.ACCORDING TO HOMEOWNER SAY, SOTHERE'S STILL A LOT OF ANUNCERTAIN ANSWER QUESTIONSHERE, BUT WE CAN'T TELL YOUBE HURT.

IT DOES APPEAR THATTHE PERSON BEHIND THE WHEELWAS TAKEN AWAY TO THEHOSPITAL.

THAT'S WHAT WE'VEGOT FOR YOU RIGHT NOW WE'RESTORY REPORTING LIVE FROMSOUTH SACRAMENTO, KARMADICKERSON FOX 40 NEWS JUST ATERRIBLE WAY TO START THEMORNING FOR PEOPLE LIVING INTHAT COMMUNITY ALL THEVEHICLES THAT WERE DAMAGED INTHAT AS WELL AS THE HOME.