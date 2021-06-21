Summer solstice: What does it mean and why it occurs | Longest day 2021 | Oneindia News
Summer solstice: What does it mean and why it occurs | Longest day 2021 | Oneindia News

21 June, 2021 is the longest day of the year.

It is the summer solstice of the year 2021 when people on earth northern hemisphere will see the longest day and the shortest night.

#SummerSolstice #LongestDay #June21