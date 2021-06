Dozens of police officers shoved a large group of anti-lockdown protesters away from a road during a rally in Parliament Square, London.

Several officers were seen preventing the protesters from blocking the road on Monday afternoon (June 21).

The government announced plans to move the UK's "Freedom Day" back to July 19 from its original June 21 date.