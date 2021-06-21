Man found shot dead in car, deputies say

OFF TONIGHTUT O OF GREENVILLECOUNTY ONE PERSON DEADFT AER ASHOOTING NEAR WHITE HORSE RDOADEPUTIES.SAY THEY RESPONDED TO YORK DRIVEAROUND 9 O’CLOCK FOR REPORTEDSHOOTING.GOT THERE, THEY FOUND A MAN DEADINSIDE A CAR WITH AT LEAST ONEGUNSHOT WOUND.THEY SAY AT LEAST ONE SUSPECTREPORTEDLY RAN FROM THE DETAILSARE LIMITED AT THIS TIME WILLBRING YOU UPDATES.