Monday, June 21, 2021

New incentives being used to attract workers

This week properties are using new incentives to attract more workers.

Today The Strat is hosting a job fair inside their buffet.

A DIGITAL LOGIN.THIS WEEK - PROPERTIES AREUSING NEW INCENTIVES TO ATTRACTMORE WORKERS.TODAY, THE STRAT ISHOSTING A JOB FAIR INSIDE THEIRBUFFET.IT RUNS FROM 10 A-M TO 2P-M.THEY’RE DOING INTERVIEWSAND LOOKING TO FILL DOZENS OFPOSITIONS.SIGNING BONUSES WILL BEOFFERED FOR SOME POSITIONS.ARIZONA CHARLIE’S IS ALSOHIRING.THEY’RE DOING A JOB FAIRAT THEIR DECATUR LOCATIONTOMORROW FROM 10 - 2.THEY HAVE SIGNING BONUSESOF UP TO ONE-THOUSAND DOLLARSAND ARE GIVING OUT THREE MONTH

