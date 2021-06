Usain Bolt & partner Kasi Bennett give birth to twin; Named Thunder & Saint Leo Bolt | Oneindia News

On Sunday, Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced the birth of their twin boys.

The couple has come up with the most creative and dynamic names for the little duo.

Their names are Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

