Violence in Westminster as anti-lockdown protest descends into scuffles

Arrests as London anti-lockdown protest turns violent
Police arrested protesters today (June 21) as an anti-lockdown demonstration in central London turned violent.
Police and anti-lockdown protesters scuffled in front of Parliament today (June 21).
Today was due to be ‘Freedom Day’ in the UK when restrictions were removed.
Batons out: Further violence and injuries in London as police clash with anti-lockdown protesters