S&P 500 Movers: NVDA, CF

In early trading on Monday, shares of CF Industries Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%.

In early trading on Monday, shares of CF Industries Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%.

Year to date, CF Industries Holdings registers a 32.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 2.8%.

NVIDIA is showing a gain of 38.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xilinx, trading down 1.9%, and DXC Technology, trading up 3.7% on the day.