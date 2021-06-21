Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%.

Year to date, Moderna registers a 98.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 3.8%.

Pinduoduo is lower by about 32.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 2.9%, and Skyworks Solutions, trading up 2.4% on the day.