Route 9 Signs brings Fabulous Las Vegas sign back to life

MILLION DOLLARS.BRINGING THE ICONIC SIGNSOF LAS VEGAS BACK TO LIFE.CHRISRALEY RUNS "ROUTE 9 SIGNS" INFRESNO.HE SAYS HE’S ALWAYS LOVEDCLASSIC VEGAS.AFTER GETTING IN TOUCHWITH AN EMPLOYEE AT THE NEONMUSEUM - HE DECIDED TO RE-CREATETHE ICONIC DUNES SIGN - WHICHWAS IMPLODED BACK IN THE 90’S.WHILE ON A TRIP TO LASVEGAS THIS PAST WEEK - RALEY WASABLE TO RE-CREATE THIS PHOTO-WHICH HE USED AS A REFERENCEWHEN MAKING HIS OWN VERSION OFTHE SIGN.4:05 WE TOOK THE DUNE SIGN TOTHE ORIGINAL SPOT AND IT LINEDUP PERFECTLY.

THAT’S LIKE THEPINNACLE OF WHAT I DO.

4:177:04 IT’S REALLY MEANINGFUL IFTHE SIGN NO LONGER EXISTS TOBRING IT BACK AND KIND OF PUTTHINGS RIGHT FOR A LITTLEWHILE."RALEY THEN DONATED HISSIGN TO THE NEON MUSEUM.HIS HOPE IS THAT THERE-CREATION CAN BRING BACK FONDMEMORIES FOR THOSE WHO KNEW THESIGN - WHILE HONORING THEARTISTS WHO MADE IT.10:55 THERE ARE WAYS OFPRESERVING HISTORY EVEN IF THEPERSON OR ITEM HAS PASSED ON.AND I FEEL LIKE MY SIGNS AREALONG THE LINES OF STORIES THATGET PASSED DOWN AND KEEP THEMEMORIES ALIVE.RALEY HAS ALSO MADEREPLICAS OF THE "WELCOME TOFABULOUS LAS VEGAS" SIGN... THESTARDUST... AND THE SANDS.HIS MOTTO IS THAT NO SIGN