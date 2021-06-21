Sharad Pawar calls opposition meet | Joint fight in Uttar Pradesh possible? | Oneindia News

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of opposition parties tomorrow to explore a joint fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in 2024, and in UP; The Health Ministry on Monday said a record 69 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were administered on Day one of implementation of ‘Revised Guidelines for Covid Vaccination’; Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming assembly polls in the state will be a local from the Sikh community.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#OppnMeet #SharadPawar #Vaccinated