The Perfect New York Slice with Frank Pinello and Michael Imperioli | Pizza Wars

In New York City, pizza isn't just food, it's a way of life.

But which iconic NY-style dish reigns supreme: the Sicilian square or the classic round pie?

In the series premiere of Pizza Wars, host Nicole Russell faces off against Best Pizza's Frank Pinello to find out which slice is the true king of New York.

And who better to judge the event than legendary actor and pizza obsessive Michael Imperioli?

Tune in to find out if Nicole’s thin and crispy round pie is enough to beat out a “secret weapon” Frank picked up from nonna.