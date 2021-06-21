Tokyo Olympics To Allow Local Fans Under Strict Limits

Tokyo Olympics To Allow , Local Fans Under Strict Limits.

Olympic organizers made the announcement on June 21.

Each Olympic venue, whether indoors or outdoors, will be permitted to have a 50% capacity up to 10,000 fans.

Those in attendance must be Japanese residents as well.

Rules are subject to change if COVID-19 cases rise again.

.

We need to be very flexible.

If there is any abrupt change in the situation, we will hold five-party meetings again to make other decisions, Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, via AP News.

If there is an announcement of a state of emergency during the Games, all the options like no-spectator games will be examined, Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, via AP News.

Currently, local fans in attendance must wear masks, cannot cheer and are advised to go straight home afterward.

According to organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto, about 900,000 more tickets were sold to Japanese residents than seats that will be available.

.

A lottery will likely take place to see who can attend