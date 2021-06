Transport Secretary announces flexible season tickets

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces new flexible season tickets for commuters who use National Rail some days a week but not others.

He adds that we as a world must find ways to continue to travel even though Covid-19 will remain with us for a very long time.

Report by Taylorjo.

