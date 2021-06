Megan Miranda's Latest Thriller Has a Neighborhood to Die For…

From the New York Times bestselling author of THE LAST HOUSE GUEST—a Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection—comes a new riveting suspense novel about mysterious murders in an idyllic and close-knit neighborhood.

When the suspected killer unexpectedly returns to town, everyone–already on edge–begins to wonder just how many secrets are buried on their street…