Monday, June 21, 2021

Ethiopian elections see long queues across the country

Ethiopia is hosting it parliamentary election on Monday, June 21.

The election has been delayed for a year.

And it would be the first multi-party election in 16 years for the country.

Long queues for polling stations can be seen across the country.

