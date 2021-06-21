Ethiopian elections see long queues across the country

And it would be the first multi-party election in 16 years for the country.

The election has been delayed for a year.

Ethiopia is hosting it parliamentary election on Monday, June 21.

Long queues for polling stations can be seen across the country.