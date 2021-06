Monday noon COVID-19 update

SUMMER CLASSES HAVE MOVED ONLINEFOR SOME ST.

JOSEPH ELEMENTARYAND MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDESNTBECAUSE OF COVID-19 CASES.ONLY ABOUT 1 IN 5 ELIGIBLERESIDENTS HAS RECEIVED THECOVID-19 VACCINE IN BUCHANANCOUNTY.THAT’S BELOW THE STATEWIDEAVERAGE OF 37%.THE DISTRICT’S ASSISTANTSUPERINTENDENT SAYS BECAUSE THEDISTRICT HAS A REMOTE LEARNINGSYSTEM IN PLACE, IT DOESN’T NEEDTO PUT CHILDREN AT RISK.HAPPENING TODAY IN KANSAS CI,TYMISSOURI, YOU AND YOUR CHILDRENCAN GET A FREE COVID-19 VACCE.INAND THERE ARE OPTIONS ALL WEEKLONG.TODAY AND FRIDAY, SHOTS EARAVAILABLE AT THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT ON TROOST.THEY’RE OPEN FROM 9:30 TO 40.:0THEN ON TUESDAY AND THURSDAY,YOU CAN GO BY IN THE EVENINGFROM 5:00 TO 7:00.THE PFIZER VACCINE WILL BEAVAILABLE TO ANYONE 12 ANDOLDER.IF YOU’RE UNDER 18, YOU NEED AGUARDIAN TO SIGN O.FFDOCTORS AT THE UNIVERSITY OFKANSAS HEALTH SYSTEM ARE SEEINGMORE COVID CASES THAN THEY'’LIKE SINCE VACCINATIONS HAVESTARTED.TODAY THERE ARE 17 PATIENTS WITHACTIVE INFECTIONS.TWO ARE TIN ICU.ONE IS ON A VENTILATOR.SEVEN PATIENTS ARE IN THERECOVERY PHASE.UNTIL MORE PEOPLE GET THE SHOT.-- GET THE SHOT, DOCTO BRSELIEVETHEY’LL CONTINUE TO SEE NUMBERSLIKE THESE.