Jason Aldean returns to Park MGM for three-night engagement in December

Three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” and ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean is returning to Park Theater at Park MGM in 2021 for “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021,” a three-night engagement Dec.

9, 10 and 11.

The shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.